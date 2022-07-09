The Canberra Times

Some people can discover they have diabetes as a result of foot problems

By Healthshare
July 9 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Examine your feet daily, particularly if you start losing sensation. Picture: Shutterstock.

Every year in Australia, 4400 amputations occur as a result of diabetes - 85 per cent of which could be prevented through better care of the foot, toes and lower leg.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.