The Canberra Times
Review

Review: A Killing in November, the hit thriller by Simon Mason, is all character and no plot

By Anna Creer
July 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxford University, the scene of the crime. Picture: Shutterstock
  • A Killing in November, by Simon Mason. Riverrun, $32.99.

It's a brave author who chooses to follow in the footsteps of Colin Dexter, Edmund Crispin and Dorothy L Sayers and write a crime novel set in Oxford, but that's exactly what Simon Mason does in A Killing in November.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.