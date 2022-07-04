The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NAIDOC Week 2022: What's happening in Canberra?

By Rebecca Sadique
July 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Facilitator Aaron Chatfield helps sisters Phoebe and Imogen King to paint boomerangs during NAIDOC week activities on Monday. Picture: Karleen Minney

For children, the Dreamtime Connections art workshop meant they got "their hands dirty" as they expressed their respect for Indigenous art culture. But for facilitator, local Gamilaraay man, Aaron Chatfield the event had a much deeper meaning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.