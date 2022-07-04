The Canberra Times
Floods are the product of climate change

By The Canberra Times
July 4 2022 - 7:30pm
Flooding this frequent is just not normal by any stretch of the imagination. Picture: Getty Images

For decades climate change deniers have been peddling a big lie. That is that the rising incidence of bushfires, droughts, storms, and deadly flooding were isolated weather events and the climate was not changing.

