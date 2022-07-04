The impacts of carbon dioxide emissions and climate change are making themselves felt even more quickly than many experts had expected. This means while the discussion over emissions reductions targets, and how to achieve them, are still as vital as ever, an even more important conversation needs to be had about building mitigation and resilience into the system. It's not sustainable to have heavily populated areas such as those around the Nepean and Hawkesbury Rivers and along the Hunter flooding on a semi-regular basis.

