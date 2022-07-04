A "funny" homecoming to Manuka Oval, the first-ever Sydney derby, a handful of "very winnable" games, tantalising double-headers, and a showdown between two AFLW coaches that hail from the capital has excited the Giants' new Canberran coach Cameron Bernasconi for the upcoming AFLW season.
"We're really happy with the fixture," he told The Canberra Times upon the unveiling of season seven that includes four new AFLW teams - the Swans, Bombers, Hawks and Power.
Advertisement
"There's some really challenging games in there which is great, but then there's also some games that we think are very winnable too."
After the schedule was released on Monday, AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld was non-committal on extending the women's season so every club played each of its opponents once. But with the AFLW's rapid rise, Bernasconi believes it's only a matter of time before that happens.
"I think the game is going to grow and evolve really quickly now," he said. "It's really exciting with the AFLW expansion reaching 18 teams.
"I know the AFL Players' Association is working closely with the AFL for season eight around how many games they'll play, but I wouldn't be surprised if there is more games next season.
"It's great to see the AFL really investing in the women's game and just look at the average 94 percent pay rise the players have received for this season too.
"It's awesome for the players to get rewarded and that's going to continue as well."
The 10-round fixture will begin on August 25 when old rivals Carlton take on Collingwood at IKON Park on Thursday night, and the Giants kick off their campaign three days later at the same venue against the Western Bulldogs.
There'll be a grand final re-match the next day between Adelaide and Melbourne in a blockbuster opening round.
The season will include four weeks of finals footy with the grand final played in the home city of the highest-ranked qualifier and a neat feature will be Saturday double-headers throughout September coinciding with the AFL finals series.
"It's a great opportunity for the club to play together on the same night," Bernasconi said.
"It's something that [Giants' AFL coach] Mark McVeigh and I have discussed around linking a bit more, and having the ability to have a doubleheader is great for the club to all be there at the same venue and support each other."
The AFLW will also have its first 'Dreamtime' match on September 18 with Richmond and Essendon for Indigenous Round which spans rounds three and four, and in Pride Round in round eight the Giants will play Hawthorn at Henson Park in Sydney.
That October 18 match will see Bernasconi go head to head with fellow ACT and AFL Canberra product, new Hawks coach Bec Goddard.
"That game will be awesome. I'm really looking forward to that one on the calendar for sure," the Giants coach said.
Some other highlights for the Giants include the first AFLW Sydney derby in round three on September 10, and a trip to Manuka Oval on September 4 to play the Brisbane Lions which will be particularly special for Bernasconi.
Advertisement
"I'm a Canberra boy, I love Canberra, and I'm excited to come back and coach at Manuka Oval with great memories playing and coaching there," he said.
It might also be a first for the Bernasconi family.
"It's quite a funny one. My family always came to watch me play but not so much to coach, so this probably is the first time that they would genuinely come and watch me coaching," he said.
"It'll be nice to have them there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.