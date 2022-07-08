Sky Eternal by Cat Wilson is an immersive video installation which mirrors moving cloudscapes. The immediate reaction on entering the room regardless of the point the video has reached is that one is looking at a Rorschach inkblot. I wonder what Leonardo da Vinci and Sandro Botticelli would make of this slowly changing inkblot. Accompanied by an ambient soundscape composed by Jamie Saxe, this is a captivating work. The catalogue suggests it "mediates on the ways in which the universal and timeless sky unites us all, a metaphor for innovation, positivity, hope and heaven". When I joined them, I wanted to ask others viewing it what they saw in the inkblot. As they were transfixed, I couldn't interrupt.