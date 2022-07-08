The Canberra Times
Review

Cat Wilson's Sky Eternal and Claire Grant's Up in the Air use blue effectively

By Brian Rope
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Cat Wilson, Eternal Sky, 2021 (video still). Picture: Supplied

Cat Wilson: Sky Eternal. Claire Grant: Up in the Air. PhotoAccess. Until July 30. photoaccess.org.au.

The artists in these two exhibitions have used sky space to explore our human condition. They invite us to reflect on the importance of the surface of our planet and the sky space above - and the care needed to keep everything in good condition.

