The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT jury finds Abdul El-Debel and Raminder Kahlon guilty of conspiracy with intention to defraud Finance Department

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated July 7 2022 - 10:21am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abdul El-Debel and Raminder Kahlon outside the ACT Courts building on Thursday after being found guilty of conspiring with the intention to dishonestly obtain a gain from the Commonwealth. Pictures: Toby Vue

A Finance Department worker and consultant have been found guilty of conspiring as part of a group with the intention to defraud the department by corrupting its IT procurement processes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.