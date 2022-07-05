The Canberra Times
RBA hikes interest rate by 50 basis points to curb inflation

Gerard Cockburn
Updated July 5 2022 - 8:28am, first published 4:30am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong


A double rate hike has coincided with major flooding that could place added heat to inflation and further drive up the cost of living in Australia.

Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

