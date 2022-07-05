The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 6, 1982

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 6, 1982.

Some alarming results of a nationwide test were released on this day in 1982, revealing interesting figures about Canberra and its sausages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.