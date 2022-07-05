Times Past: July 6, 1982

Some alarming results of a nationwide test were released on this day in 1982, revealing interesting figures about Canberra and its sausages.
Sadly, the sausages of the capital city had the highest rates of shrinkage, at a shocking 43 per cent compared to the national average of 19.95 per cent.
Advertisement
Not only were Canberrans getting less meat per sausage than the rest of Australia, but they were also likely to get a split sausage, as more disappointing results revealed five out of six sausages oozed out of their casings.
Canberra was not the worst performer in this category though, as all six of the sausages tested from Hobert undressed themselves as they cooked.
Record levels of sulphur dioxide preservatives were recorded in Canberra, with 717 milligrams per kilogram found. The next highest was in Adelaide, with 636 milligrams per kilogram.
Another record was broken by Canberra's high-achieving sausage, with one Canberra variety having the highest starch content. But this showed the disparity in Canberra's bangers, as another variety from the city was found to have the second lowest starch content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.