Since reading Breakfast of Champions at school, Weide had been an admirer of Vonnegut's work. As soon as he was established in the field, the 23-year-old aspiring filmmaker asked Vonnegut, who had turned 60, if he would agree to a doco being made about him. Vonnegut was happy to let this happen, and production maintained a leisurely pace, dragging on for years. Weide has mentioned that Vonnegut was delightfully indifferent to the project never getting a wrap. It says something of the writer, as does Vonnegut's loyalty to a filmmaker who was developing a track record in films about comedians.