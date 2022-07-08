The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time is a fond portrait of the writer

By Jane Freebury
July 8 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time. M, 126 minutes. 4 stars

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.