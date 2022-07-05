A woman in her 70s has become the 81st person in the territory reported to have died with the COVID-19 virus.
The ACT recorded 1199 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Tuesday.
Advertisement
There were 136 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm. Of those, two patients are in the ICU but none are on ventilation. These are the same figures as the day before, and just below the record of 138 hospitalisations set on July 1.
There are 7245 known active cases in the community, just below the 7488 record set the day before. It is the first time the known active case tally has gone backwards since June 27.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Australia's immunisation experts are considering whether to recommend a fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab for the wider population as the nation grapples with rising cases.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is expected to discuss at its next meeting on Wednesday whether more people should be eligible for a fourth dose.
A fourth vaccination is currently only available for people over-65 and vulnerable Australians.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Tuesday that having two vaccine doses was not enough protection.
Mr Hazzard said the BA.4 and BA.5 variants were "rather pesky" and potentially not stopping transmission of the virus.
"What we do know now is that getting fully vaccinated ... does make a difference," he said.
"The vaccinations are not necessarily stopping transmission [of BA.4 and BA.5]. So these rather pesky little variants are quite intelligent and they're working their way around the current vaccines."
NSW
Advertisement
Victoria
Queensland
South Australia
Advertisement
Tasmania
Northern Territory
Western Australia
Advertisement
- With AAP
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.