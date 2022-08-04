Beauty lovers - the countdown is on for one of the most immersive and extraordinary beauty experiences of your lives.
Or at least, that's what Sephora general manager, Australia and New Zealand, Mark O'Keefe promises when the beauty juggernaut opens its doors at the 307sqm Canberra Centre store on August 25.
It will boast one of Sephora's largest in-store fragrance offerings as well as an assortment of exclusive brands including Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rhianna, tarte cosmetics, Fresh Beauty and the brands own private label Sephora Collection.
"Our founder, Dominique Mandonnaud, had two very simple principles when he started the company more than 50 years ago in Paris, France - present lipsticks like jewels and treat your clients like VIPs - and that's what people can expect in our new Canberra store," he said.
"It's been too long without a Sephora store in the beautiful city of Canberra. Our Canberra clients have long been asking when they can get their hands on an in-person Sephora shopping experience, which makes it incredibly exciting for us to introduce a completely new and dynamic store for them.
"We are thrilled to finally bring our Sephora DNA to the Canberra community, creating a fun environment to learn across our extensive beauty assortment."
Excitement has built for the store's Canberra Centre opening since a job listing on its website for a store manager first appeared on its website in March.
Of course, Sephora is not just any make-up store. It's the type of store that when it first launched in Australia, it had hundreds of people lined up overnight in Sydney's Pitt Street Mall, just waiting to get their hands on what it had on offer.
Sephora boasts some of the best of global beauty in fragrances, haircare, skincare and makeup with one of the widest selections of shades to compliment every skin tone and type.
"Whether it is an in-store or online experience, what sets us apart is an absolute passion for our profession - that's all things beauty," Mr O'Keefe said.
"Our esteemed global legacy gives us the opportunity to present the very best of brands, in particular our exclusive, can't-get-anywhere-else brands, in a way that makes shopping for them a truly memorable experience.
"Above all though, we believe in all kinds of beauty. We believe beauty thrives in discovery, and we exist to expand the way the world sees beauty by empowering the extraordinary in each of us.
"And we believe beauty thrives on diversity and we are committed to include every individual in that journey of discovery and authenticity, and welcome them to the beloved Sephora community."
Sephora will hold a pre-opening party on opening day. From 7am to 9am guests can expect the Sephora main stage with influencer appearances, a live DJ, beauty stations, thousands of samples and plenty of merch. The first 10 people in line will be able to enter the store and shop before the crowds with an exclusive discount. The first 500 in line will receive the Sephora Exclusive Natasha Denona, Love Eyeshadow Palette valued at $100, along with branded merchandise, free coffee and more.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
