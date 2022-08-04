The Canberra Times
Sephora set to open its doors at Canberra Centre in August

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated August 4 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
Sephora is gearing up to open its doors at the Canberra Centre. Picture: Shutterstock

Beauty lovers - the countdown is on for one of the most immersive and extraordinary beauty experiences of your lives.

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

