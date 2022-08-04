Sephora will hold a pre-opening party on opening day. From 7am to 9am guests can expect the Sephora main stage with influencer appearances, a live DJ, beauty stations, thousands of samples and plenty of merch. The first 10 people in line will be able to enter the store and shop before the crowds with an exclusive discount. The first 500 in line will receive the Sephora Exclusive Natasha Denona, Love Eyeshadow Palette valued at $100, along with branded merchandise, free coffee and more.