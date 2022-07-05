ACT Policing are seeking witnesses and CCTV footage following a car theft and burglaries in Monash.
Between 2.00am and 3.00am on Monday, July 4, offenders entered a home in Harricks Crescent, Monash and stole a number of items including the keys to a black Audi A5.
Police said the car was then used in other crimes during the 24 hours since it was stolen.
Police are seeking witnesses or CCTV footage of either the black Audi A5 or a silver sedan seen in the area at the time of Monday morning from 2.00am to 3.00am.
In particular, police would like to view any relevant CCTV from homes in the following Monash streets:
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stopper ACT website. People are asked to quote 7151370.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
