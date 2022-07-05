The Canberra Times
More interest rate pain hard for many to bear

By The Canberra Times
July 5 2022 - 7:30pm
The treasurer needs to provide relief for struggling families. Picture: Richard Crouch.

Tuesday's widely predicted decision by the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates by another 0.5 of a percentage point will have millions of Australians, already struggling to make ends meet, asking just how much more pain they are going to be expected to take.

