While interest rate increases, long recognised by economists as the best way to counter rising inflation, are necessary given RBA projections inflation will top seven per cent by the end of the year, the reality is consumer demand is already being suppressed by the increase in the price of petrol. This is sucking hundreds of dollars a week out of many household budgets. This drain on family finances will only get worse when the fuel excise rebate jumps 22 cents a litre come September.

