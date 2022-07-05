ACT Policing has been targeting anti-social behaviour and thefts from retailers at major shopping centres.
Joint operations were conducted by police at shopping centres across the ACT to quickly identify and address individuals who were doing the wrong thing.
Advertisement
Officers worked in collaboration with centre management, onsite security and retailers to identify people stealing and generally being anti-social.
Since Tuesday, ACT Policing and shopping centres have taken a range of actions from supporting the issuing of banning notices - through to the application of criminal charges. These include:
Some officers were patrolling shops in uniform, while others were in plain clothes and, in some situations, were able to witness and intervene as the incidents occurred.
READ MORE
Targeted operations involving uniformed and plain clothes officers are expected to continue in the coming weeks and months.
"Put simply - from now on, anyone in a shopping centre could be an on-duty police officer - ready to respond as required," ACT Policing said in a statement.
Those witnessing a crime are reminded to call police on 131 444 for non-urgent matters. To provide information about criminal behaviour Crime Stoppers is on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.