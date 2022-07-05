The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: The RBA announces another rate rise as Anthony Albanese hits back at critics

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Reserve Bank has again lifted interest rates to combat surging inflation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.