The Reserve Bank has again lifted interest rates to combat surging inflation.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe said monetary policy is responding to the higher levels of inflation but warned it would take some time for levels to stabilise.
"The resilience of the economy and the higher inflation means that this extraordinary support is no longer needed," Dr Lowe said.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers spoke after the announcement, claiming people with a $500,000 mortgage would have to find an additional $137 per month.
"Our ability to respond to a lot of these challenges is constrained by the fact that there is a trillion dollars of debt in the budget and we need to take that challenge seriously," Dr Chalmers said.
Out on the world stage, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed media at a stopover in Perth after attending the NATO summit, repairing relations with French President Emmanuel Macron and a visit to the war zones of Ukraine.
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor had criticised Mr Albanese for being "more concerned about his reputation on the global stage" than making sure people in NSW had a place to sleep during the flood crisis.
"We cannot separate international events from the impact on Australia and Australians," Mr Albanese said.
"And for those people who might like to say which of the events I have attended on behalf of Australia, that I should not have attended, I have not had a day off for a very long period of time."
NSW continues to battle severe weather conditions as the Hunter region and Mid-North Coast are next in line for a drenching as western Sydney endures widespread flooding again.
So far, about 50,000 people have been given evacuation orders or warnings and several major flood alerts are in place including for the Hawkesbury-Nepean catchment as rivers rise.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
