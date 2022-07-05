All bees, hives and apiary equipment from NSW will be banned from entering the ACT as part of an effort to contain the deadly varroa mite.
Any bees and beehives that have been in NSW within the last six months will be restricted from entering the Canberra region from Tuesday.
Bees and beehives that have been moved to other jurisdiction in the six month period are also restricted.
Owners of bee hives in the ACT are encouraged to "practise good bee biosecurity" which includes inspecting hives regularly for signs of varroa mite and other exotic pests.
"There have been no detections of the varroa mite in the ACT," an ACT government spokesperson said.
The territory will be joining Queensland, Victoria and South Australia in setting restrictions on the movement of bees.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries has established emergency zones around 19 infested premises since the varroa mite was first identified during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on June 22.
The ACT has not put in place an end date for these restrictions as the spread of the varroa mite remains an ongoing matter.
"Restrictions will remain in place as long as is deemed necessary, until the outbreak is controlled and is no longer considered to be a threat," a spokesperson said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
