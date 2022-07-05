Heavy rain is continuing to lash NSW, causing rivers to rise and subjecting thousands in flood-stricken areas to evacuation orders or warnings.
The flood emergency now stretches from the NSW Central Coast to the Illawarra south of Sydney, with 97 evacuation orders and 60 warnings covering 45,000 people - up from the 32,000 affected on Monday.
Advertisement
The majority of orders cover areas surrounding the Hawkesbury, Nepean, Georges and Woronora rivers, all of which are still rising.
Major flooding continues at Windsor, Sackville, Richmond, North Richmond and Wisemans Ferry to the northwest of Sydney.
READ MORE:
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of potential flash-flooding and high winds, with gales possible for the Hunter and Sydney coasts.
Rain is forecast for the rest of the week, extending to the northern part of the state which is still reeling from recording-breaking floods in February, March and April.
- with Australian Associated Press
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.