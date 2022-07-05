From Ardern to Zelenskyy, in just one month in the job Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has completed an A-Z of powerful social media moments.
Whether by accident or (much more likely) by design, they've presented the PM with an appearance of informality, good humour - and likeability.
And in doing so they've helped shape a sense of contrast with the man who preceded him, Scott Morrison.
Since Mr Albanese gained power in late May he has tried to foster an image of cohesiveness, of a man repairing Australia's relationships both abroad and within.
Former advisor to government leaders including Julia Gillard and Dan Andrews, Emma Webster, suggests looking at a politician's social media feed if you want to know their values.
"It's almost like a diary entry each day, you look at Albo's page and you see a man who's determined to revive Australia's international reputation," she said.
A photo posted to the PM's Instagram on Monday shows Mr Albanese's visit to war-torn Kyiv with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Zelenskyy has his hand on his chest, on his heart. He's almost saying: 'thank you, thank you for standing in solidarity'," Ms Webster said.
"Albanese is trying to mend all the bridges that Morrison burned ... what he's trying to do there is to project this idea that it's a new government, we value international alliances, we value integrity, let's hit reset, and try and do this again.
"He's no longer the DJ from Sydney's Inner West, he's a prime minister now and that's really reflected in what he's posting."
Since he became prime minister, Mr Albanese's feed has been mainly composed of high quality professional images, however a few break the mould.
Namely, what Ms Webster called the "power selfie".
Taken the night before Mr Albanese's first National Cabinet meeting, the photo mightn't be crisp but the message is clear: Labor will repair division caused by the former prime minister.
The image follows a rift between Mr Morrison and state and territory leaders. Albo's selfie can be seen a turning point towards cooperation.
"Spirits are high, everyone's smiling, it shows warmth and how happy everyone was to be meeting again and that was the image that was circulated in media at the time, there wasn't any sort of staged hand shaking shots that the media took," Ms Webster said.
"That selfie says so much."
During his stint as PM, Mr Morrison earnt the nickname 'Scotty from Marketing'. Both a reference to his days as managing director of Tourism Australia and criticism of his love of photo opps.
Peppered among a mass of hi-vis clad Instagram pics, curated snaps offer a look into the image Mr Morrison sought to convey: Scotty cooks a curry, Scotty takes up the barbecue tongs, Scotty the family-man, the businessman, the bumbling sportsman.
"Morrison was more sort of marketing, more gimmicky and less statesman, he was just trying to depict an average guy, knock about Aussie bloke," Ms Webster said.
Photographs from a Quad leaders meeting in Tokyo show Mr Albanese buddying up with US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.
Among photos posted to the Prime Minister's Instagram page is what appears to be an unscripted moment. Mr Albanese is pictured laughing with the three men. If only they'd let us in on the joke.
This is starkly different to Mr Morrison's pictures of a Quad meeting in Washington last year. The photographs are more formal, four men stand in a row, smiling directly at the camera.
"Albanese's a man who, by the looks of it, he's rebuilding all the bridges that Morrison burnt, and he seems to be doing it quite effortlessly," Ms Webster said.
"He's also trying to make himself look like a prime minister. Whenever a leader goes overseas, and leads an international delegation, they just naturally look prime ministerial because they're there.
"They are in sharp suits and they're shaking hands on a global stage and for the most part, it looks like the international community are receiving it well."
The newly-elected Prime Minister provided a first glimpse into his democratic style while in Indonesia. A picture posted to his Instagram account shows Mr Albanese without a jacket and tie, his pants comically tucked into his socks, cycling with Indonesian President Joko Widodo through the grounds of Bogor Palace.
His online presence conveys a focus on peddling Australia's relationship with our some of our closest neighbours forward.
A similar pattern emerges when it comes to both men meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Mr Albanese is pictured with his beloved dog Toto, Prime Minister Ardern is scratching the pooch behind his ears - another candid moment added to his Instagram feed.
Mr Morrison's photographs of meetings with his counterpart across the ditch hit a very different note. Framed by the Australian and the New Zealand flags, the pair stand side-by-side in a very formal pose.
Any discussion on the two leaders' online presence would be remiss without mentioning the famous shot of Grace Tame giving Mr Morrison the side-eye.
While Mr Albanese's pictures with Ms Tame pre-date the election, they serve as stark contrast to how the two men were viewed by the former Australian of the Year.
Albo is pictured fist-bumping with Tame and even posing with a peace sign while in Canberra in December last year.
Less than a month later, photos circulated on social media of Tame standing rigidly next to the former PM. The ice-cold exchange between the pair made headlines across the country.
Mr Morrison hasn't posted on Instagram since his defeat and has moved to Facebook. Scrolling though his recent posts you'd be forgiven for forgetting his position as the former prime minister of Australia.
The former PM has been revisiting his greatest hits and filling his feed with photos of homemade curries, and even detailing an attempt to improve his ukulele skills (including a video of Paul McCartney playing the instrument, captioned "if the Uke is OK for Paul McCartney then that just settles it").
Of course, Mr Morrison's social media presence wouldn't be complete without reference to his beloved Cronulla Sharks.
