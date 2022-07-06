COVID-19 remains prevalent in the territory, with 1477 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday.
Of those, 817 were recorded by PCR tests and 660 by rapid antigens.
There are reportedly 7354 active cases in the ACT.
There were 135 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Tuesday 8pm.
Of those, five patients are in the ICU and zero are on ventilation. That's an increase of three people in intensive care since the previous report.
State and territory governments have encouraged people to wear face masks but none have reintroduced legal requirements, despite growing case numbers in a new wave driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
The expert medical group which advises the federal government on vaccinations will meet on Wednesday, where it is expected to consider recommending a fourth COVID-19 vaccination dose for the wider population.
Fourth doses are currently only available to those aged 65 and over, or people with conditions which make them susceptible to the virus.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news.
