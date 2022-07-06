The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Top Dog Film Festival 2022 heads to Canberra, brings Dogs to the Rescue, the documentary that features search and rescue dog Zacc

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
July 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meet Zacc - the 10-year-old beagle-cross-kelpie who loves pats, has mastered the puppy-dog eyes and could save you from a collapsed building if needed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.