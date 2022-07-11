It is said that if you feed the garden it will feed you and that is the reason so many keen kitchen gardeners have compost containers or heaps. Mine are a pair of Reln bins (originally supplied by the ACT government) with bottoms open to the soil, sides that can be released by clips and a divided lid. Filled with layers of leaves, kitchen veg and fruit scraps, a little torn paper and old pot soil they are slow but successful, especially when the compost is dark and full of worms.