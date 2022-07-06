The Canberra Times
Territory rights should not be a matter of conscience

By Letters to the Editor
Updated July 6 2022 - 8:33pm, first published 7:55pm
Alicia Payne is a Labor MP moving a bill for territory rights. Picture: Keegan Carroll

We need to differentiate between the right of the ACT and Northern Territory to determine their own policy on issues such as voluntary assisted dying, and the question of whether or not they will do so.

