The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Anthony Kenyon to face sexual assault trial after allegedly choking child at Fadden Pines

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:19am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged child choker will stand trial after denying allegations he knocked a Canberra child off her bike and rendered the 11-year-old unconscious with intent to rape her.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.