The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

No illusions for Monaro Panthers' giant Australia Cup battle in Sydney

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated July 6 2022 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monaro Panthers FC are heading to Sydney for their Australia Cup round of 32 battle. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Monaro Panthers FC are under no illusions when it comes to their biggest fixture yet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.