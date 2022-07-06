The idea that the major parties are chocoblock faceless people who just do what they're told is a joke. Backbenchers in the major parties have to do their own legwork ... and they do. They use the materials from the library and their community contacts to suss out issues on particular bills. With so many colleagues they might find one of their own is a specialist in one area or another ... or they may not. They might think that colleague is a dope and not want to trust their opinion anyway.

