It's time for a shakeup at the RBA

By The Canberra Times
Updated July 6 2022 - 8:33pm, first published 7:55pm
Reserver Bank of Australia governor Phillip Lowe. Picture: Getty Images

Recent events, which have seen households squeezed between soaring petrol prices and ever-increasing interest rates, highlight the need for a serious rethink about the way the Reserve Bank of Australia is led, the composition of its board, and who is accountable when it gets policy wrong.

