Former Wallabies skipper Stirling Mortlock says Darcy Swain's red card against England will be a valuable lesson.
The ACT Brumbies lock miss the next two Wallabies Tests against England after the Rugby World judicial committee upheld his red card for foul play.
It was not the birthday present the 25-year-old was hoping for when he fessed up to his foul play conduct on Jonny Hill during Australia's 30-28 win on Saturday, whilst disputing it was red-card worthy.
Mortlock said Swain needed to learn not to rise to the bait - especially given how well he was playing.
"He'll learn from that experience significantly," Mortlock said.
"Because there was no doubt that it was certainly a strategy from England to really try to upset the Australians.
"In that environment, responding to that is something that you really don't want.
"He was playing quite well, but unfortunately that's something that he'll learn forevermore, that a lot of times those guys only do that to incite a response and that's exactly what it did.
"The great thing was that the Wallabies, in that back third of the game, just found another gear. So often in any high-level rugby, but even more so unusual in a Test match, when you're a man down for more than a half, it's very difficult, almost impossible, to win."
There was a silver lining for Swain after the committee upheld the on-field decision and toyed with a six-week suspension.
But they downgraded it to two-weeks, after acknowledging the English lock's hair pull on Swain beforehand - that resulted in a yellow card - had played a role.
"Given the provocation before the incident, low degree of force exerted by the player and that no injury was caused to the victim. This resulted in a starting point of a six-week suspension," a World Rugby statement read.
"Having acknowledged mitigating factors, including the player's acknowledgement of foul play, clean disciplinary record, conduct at the hearing and expression of remorse, the committee granted the player full mitigation of 50 per cent of three weeks.
"The committee further determined that given the above off-field mitigating factors and that a three-week sanction would be wholly disproportionate given the level and nature of the offence, the sanction was further reduced by an extra week."
The suspended lock is not the only Brumby, or former Brumby, to be missing the next Test in Brisbane.
Departing Brumbies' fullback Tom Banks has also been ruled out for the rest of the series following surgery on his broken arm that he sustained last weekend.
Mortlock said Banks' injury was particularly devastating, as the young fullback was in his prime.
"It's really unfortunate for him," the former Wallaby said.
"He's one of the most exciting attacking outside backs for Australia and he's also got a massive boot."
Another Brumby who may be missing from Dave Rennie's team list on Thursday is Allan Ala'alatoa.
The prop went down with a concussion in Perth, and may not be cleared for the second Test against England.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
