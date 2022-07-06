The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's heart-breaking reason for returning to New Zealand

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad might be heading home to New Zealand, but he still has his sights set on reclaming the Raiders No.1 jersey. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

"I didn't think I was going to see you again, Daddy." No wonder Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is going home to New Zealand.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.