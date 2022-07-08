The Canberra Times

In Axed: Who killed Australian magazines, Phil Barker reveals the secrets of failure and success

By Phil Barker
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
In the fraught business of making a magazine men might buy, there were some clear lessons for the broader industry. Picture: Shutterstock

Making magazines for men is even more difficult than publishing for women. Identify a niche men find interesting and they'll flock to the newsstand. But the moment they can see that content elsewhere for free, or something better comes along, they'll ghost you in a heartbeat. A great example of this over recent decades is the content category "boobs".

