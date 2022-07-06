When the Kanga Cup got cancelled for the second consecutive year in 2021, it hit Capital Football and the entire Canberra footballing community hard.
To postpone and eventually cancel a tournament was costly to the code. Financial commitments were made that forced the governing body into a tough place.
Advertisement
Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner was unsure what response the competition would get after last being played in 2019 and with the threat of COVID-19 still around.
The answer was that neither him nor the governing body needed to worry, as nearly 250 teams registered to take the field for this year's event.
"It's a great first step to get the Kanga Cup back on the football map in Australia and the region. So we're very pleased with that response," he said.
"So far, the first couple of days have been quite successful."
Whilst teams from all over the country have travelled to Canberra in hopes of Kanga Cup success, the competition also welcomes back an international side in the form of ActiveSG Academy.
Based out of Singapore, the team opted to make the trip to Canberra for the tournament. After playing in the 2018 and 2019 competitions they were eager to return as soon as possible, with team manager Joanna Goh pleased to be back.
READ MORE:
"Football is one of the biggest national sports in Singapore and the Kanga Cup is a good opportunity to compete at a much higher level," she said.
"It is just the chance to be able to play with so many different teams. In previous years, I think they had Korean teams as well, so it is an opportunity for our boys to experience competing globally."
The Kanga Cup is only the beginning for the team, with their Academy funded by a Singapore government agency. Canberra is their first stop, with many more competitions around the world to come for the side.
"This is the very first trip since COVID-19 that the team has gone on, with more teams to go to other places in the next couple of months," she said.
"We are just trying to get the boys back to some competitions."
The inclusion of ActiveSG in this year's tournament was extremely pleasing for Gardiner, with the CEO hoping that it is only the start of the return of international teams to the event.
"People who like football like the idea of their kids coming to Australia. With the men's and women's World Cup around either side of the next Kanga Cup, I like our chances of having even more international teams next year."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.