The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra soccer: Kanga Cup bounces back after two-year COVID hiatus

By Will Makepeace
Updated July 6 2022 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A team from Singapore made it all the way to the Calwell fields for the 2022 Kanga Cup. Picture: Karleen Minney

When the Kanga Cup got cancelled for the second consecutive year in 2021, it hit Capital Football and the entire Canberra footballing community hard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.