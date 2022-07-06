The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

It's official, Robertson's Big Potato is Australia's sh--test big thing

VD
By Vera Demertzis
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robertson, home to Australia's sh--itest big thing; the Big Potato. Picture: file.

It's official, Australians have voted and the Big Potato, in Robertson on the NSW South Coast, is Australia's "sh--test big thing".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VD

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.