The Canberra Times
Analysis

Major flooding in NSW won't help RBA's inflationary problem

By Gerard Cockburn
July 6 2022 - 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers conceded flooding events would place more strain on the federal budget. Picture: Jamieson Murphy

Major flooding across NSW will place added to strain to an economy already dealing with soaring levels of inflation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.