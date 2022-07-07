Pratt has proven most watchable in his transformation from Parks and Recreation slacker-slob to the wise-cracking action hero of the Marvel and Jurassic universes. It's been the smarm and the charm which have turned him into a bankable star but devoid of these elements (and associated scripts) he looks decidedly pedestrian. In Amazon Prime's shamelessly derivative The Tomorrow War, Pratt was far closer tonally to what he's become in The Terminal List. Amid the close-magic misdirection of aliens (seriously, just blow them up) and lazy time paradoxes, Pratt was able to slide by without being made, well, boring, but this time, we're left with not much else than a goon with a labelled gun and some truly awful dialogue.