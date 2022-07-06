The Canberra Times
Nick Kyrgios responds to assault charge revelation after Wimbledon win over Cristian Garin

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 6 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 9:00pm
Canberra tennis star Nick Kyrgios has broken his silence on revelations he faces an assault charge, admitting he is "only human" and signalling a desire to give his side of the story that made it hard to focus on his Wimbledon "mission".

