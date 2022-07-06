We trusted you and your team. And you got it wrong. We're sorry to be blunt, but we pay you to get this stuff right. It's your job. It makes it difficult for us to have confidence in what you are saying and doing now. We know you'll say your comments were not meant as a guarantee, and that they were "conditional", but mate, it just doesn't pass the pub test. If we made this kind of stuff-up we'd be in for a pretty uncomfortable conversation with the boss.