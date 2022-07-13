Solar powered cars may seem dumb, until you rethink them

One example is the Lightyear 0. Due to be delivered to customers in late 2022, it is very expensive but it's also a fundraiser to help them make affordable cars that will also be supplemented by the sun. And to put a number on that supplement, depending on where you live, they claim that on a long sunny day you could gain an additional 70km of range from the solar. It also has a 60kWh battery and even without the solar it has a standardised WLTP test range of 625km, and a highway (110km/h) range of 560km.