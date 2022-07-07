The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 8, 1978

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 7 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1978.

Guards at Fairbairn RAAF Base were disgruntled and cold on this day in 1978, after spending many nights on duty shivering because they had no overcoats. They did so while the dogs on guard sat contently in their own "overcoats", well protected against Canberra's harsh winter nights.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.