Australians as young as 30 will soon receive their fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose after new advice from the nation's peak medical advisory body.
Health Minister Mark Butler confirmed the Australian Technical Advisory Body on Immunisation had specifically recommended fourth vaccine doses for Australians aged 50 and over.
People aged 30 and above will also be able to receive a fourth dose if they choose to do so, meaning an additional 7.4 million Australians will be able to come forward from Monday.
Fourth doses were previously not available to anyone aged under 65, with some exceptions for First Nations Australians and immunocompromised people.
As Australia grapples with surging case numbers driven by Omicron subvariants, Mr Butler said dramatically expanding eligibility was "crucial to getting us through the winter" and urged older Australians to present for their four dose.
He assured Australians there was "more than enough" supply in the system to cope with the development, saying demand would not reach the same levels as early 2021.
"Being up-to-date with your vaccines is crucial to protecting you against the risk of severe disease and particularly the risk of hospitalisation or worse," he said.
ATAGI was not clear on whether the benefits outweighed the risks for health adults aged under 30, and did not support expanding eligibility to the cohort.
But it recommended wait times between vaccine doses be slashed from four months to three months, as Australia grapples another COVID-19 surge driven by Omicron subvariants, which have shown signs of evading pre-existing immunity.
The country recorded more than 40,000 cases on Wednesday.
And with the latest wave prompted a surge in reinfections, Mr Butler warned two-dose coverage was "simply not enough to give you protection".
"Just because you had COVID earlier in the year, doesn't mean you're not at risk of getting it again with this third wave," he said.
"This is placing really pressure on our hospital systems. States are reporting increased numbers of cases and increased numbers of people requiring admission to hospital because of COVID."
Fourth doses will be provided at GP services and pharmacies, and Mr Butler assured newly-eligible Australians there were more than 10,000 primary points of care to receive them.
"We have lots of capacity in the system. They have running at a much lower level of activity than they were at the peak of vaccinations last year," he said.
On Thursday, 60 per cent of currently eligible Australians - those aged 65 and over - had received their fourth dose.
Liberal health spokeswoman Anne Ruston welcomed the development, but urged the government to work through the next steps for those seeking a fifth dose.
"COVID will be with us for the foreseeable future. We urge the government to investigate safeguards so they are prepared to respond as people's immunity is reducing with vaccines and treatments being immediately available," she said.
Thursday's announcement followed ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr warning The Canberra Times fourth dose uptake would never reach levels of two-dose coverage, particularly among young people.
"I think the chances of getting 20-year-olds to get any more vaccines is almost zero," he said on Wednesday.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
