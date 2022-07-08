The Canberra Times

Technology in sport, a fail-safe for better decision-making from officials

By Mathew Dickerson: Tech Talk
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The third umpire or TV umpire was introduced to check poor decisions. Picture: Shutterstock.

When I was playing third grade cricket in my much younger years, we were in a tough semi-final battle with the prize on offer of a spot in the final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.