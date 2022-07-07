When the list of this year's RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under contestants was posted on Thursday, Canberra's MadB couldn't help but notice there was only one First Nations performer included.
As a First Nations drag performer themselves, it didn't come as a surprise. But it is an example as to why they and other Indigenous drag performers are taking part in Behind Dat Face at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre on Saturday.
Advertisement
As part of NAIDOC Week, Behind Dat Face explores the intersection of two worlds as experienced by some of Australia's First Nations drag performers - the glorified glamorous life on stage versus what happens after the make-up comes off. Joining MadB will be Sydney's Miss Josie and Chel Torres and Hobart-based Anna'Mal Tuckerbox.
As well as setting the stage for a cabaret show like no other - one filled with naughtiness, comedy and plenty of razzle-dazzle from First Nations performers from across the country - the event also includes a panel discussion to explore questions such as, is visibility enough, or is there more work to be done? And what does it mean to be queer in a First Nations cultural context?
"Everything we have, we have to work harder to get [as First Nations performers]," MadB says.
"But then there are the projects we get offered. There is such a small group that everyone just wants a couple of black queens. But it's like, just treat us like normal queens and let us show you what we're doing in a normal line-up - we don't have to perform in black-only line-ups."
It's been about six years since MadB started doing drag - but to say it was an unconventional beginning is an understatement.
MUST READS:
During Safe Schools protests, MadB dressed up in a red, black and yellow flamenco dress - "I got it at the Reject Shop for like five bucks, and put it on with these giant white sneakers".
But the choice of outfit didn't get a positive response from everyone.
"One of the lovely parties that were birthed at that time ... decided to latch on to us and promote us in a negative way," MadB says.
"And I decided to use that and run with it. So the catchphrase for MadB is 'Born from hate to bring love to your world'."
Now and again MadB still gets negative reactions from what they wear - and who they are. When the anti-vaccination protesters were in Canberra they noticed an uptick in the amount of negativity thrown their way, for example.
But there is a benefit to being a queen in Canberra, and that's the size of its community.
MadB says because there is a small community of drag performers in Canberra compared to cities such as Sydney and Melbourne, it's easier to build up momentum.
"It's grown since I started doing drag here," they say.
Advertisement
"It's been amazing watching all these little babies flourish in their own forms - we have non-binary ones and everything and there are great companies like Phish and Phreak Productions that have sprouted as well."
Behind Dat Face is at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre on Saturday at 6.30pm. For tickets go to tuggeranongarts.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.