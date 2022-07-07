The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Behind Dat Face at Tuggeranong Arts Centre shines spotlight on First Nations drag queens, including Canberra's MadB

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
July 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra drag queen MadB is part of the upcoming Behind Dat Face show at Tuggeranong Arts Centre. Picture: Karleen Minney

When the list of this year's RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under contestants was posted on Thursday, Canberra's MadB couldn't help but notice there was only one First Nations performer included.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.