ACT Brumby Nick Frost's decision to back out of a lucrative Japanese deal and chase a Wallabies jersey is set to pay off on Saturday night.
The lock is in line to become Wallaby number 953 whilst donning the number 19 jersey, after being named in the Australian side's 23-player squad for the second Test.
Advertisement
Frost's call-up came in the wake of his Brumbies teammate Darcy Swain's two-week suspension.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said that was one of the silver-linings to take from the red card.
"With Darcy suspended, Frosty gets an opportunity," he said.
"He's another big man, excellent athlete, he's constantly working on the physicality of his game, so we're excited.
"He obviously was close to heading to Japan, has decided to stay and chase a Wallaby jersey, and it's come early, which is awesome."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Similar tactics by England to provoke Australia into a reaction are likely to be deployed again in game two.
The next silver-lining of Swain's suspension, which Rennie admitted was a "bit of a lesson" for the young lock and the entire squad, was the attention it drew to their opponents tactics.
As he predicted the World Rugby referees would be hyper aware of those tactics at Lang Park, following the provocation deployed in Perth, as would everyone involved.
Frost was one of eight Brumbies named to suit up against England in Brisbane.
Noah Lolesio is set to retain the No. 10 jersey after his performance in the Wallabies 30-28 win last week, while lock Cadeyrn Neville also impressed in his debut in Perth to earn his second Test cap and start.
Wallabies stalwarts Rob Valetini and Nic White will be joined by winger Tom Wright for his first start in the green and gold this year, with James Slipper and Pete Samu providing re-enforcements off the bench once again.
"[Wright] has an excellent work ethic, smart, understands the game, very good communicator," Rennie said.
"He was unlucky to miss out last Test. So it's a chance to make a bit of a statement."
Brumbies Allan Ala'alatoa and Len Ikitau have been sidelined with a concussion and calf strain.
Advertisement
Rennie, however, remained confident both would be available for the third Test.
"Lenny's got calf soreness. He tried to run this morning, and he's really close, but we don't want to risk anything," the Wallabies coach said.
"[Ala'alatoa's] got a 12 day set down based on ... another concussion earlier in the year. So he was never a chance to play this week."
Wallabies squad: 1. Angus Bell, 2. David Porecki, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Matt Philip, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Leota, 7. Michael Hooper (c) 8. Rob Valetini, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Samu Kerevi, 13. Hunter Paisami, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Jordan Petaia Replacements: 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. Scott Sio, 18. James Slipper, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. James O'Connor, 23. Izaia Perese
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.