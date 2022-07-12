The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Senior Australian of the Year Val Dempsey on Queen Elizabeth II, first aid and how to nominate for the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

LT
By Lanie Tindale
July 12 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For 2022 Senior Australian of the Year Val Dempsey. meeting Queen Elizabeth II was "just the most extraordinary and magical time".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.