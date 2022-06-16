The Canberra Times

Recipe for averting disaster

By Andrew Lotherington
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:28am, first published June 16 2022 - 3:27am
AWARENESS: Felicity Richards and the team at Farmsafe Australia are encouraging everyone to get involved with National Farm Safety Week. Photo: Farmsafe Australia

Held in the third week of July each year, National Farm Safety Week aims to raise awareness of the importance of safety on farms and to help reduce the number of injuries and deaths faced by rural communities.

