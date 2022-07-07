A Tarago community is calling for a more "ambitious" growth plan for the village, given its increasing popularity.
Tarago and District Progress Association Inc president, Adrian Ellson says the area is fielding "constant enquiries" from people wanting to purchase or lease rural properties, within an easy commute of Canberra.
But Mr Ellson believes Goulburn Mulwaree Council's recently adopted Tarago Village Strategy won't fully realise the area's potential.
"We [the association] don't see anything strategic about it. We think it is the next step," he said.
In an extensive submission to the strategy, the association promoted a series of "greenways" through the village for horse riders, cyclists and pedestrians. It also encouraged appropriate subdivision of land near the village for those increasingly wanting to live off the grid.
In addition, the group saw opportunities to establish a public environmental and recreation zone area on the shores of Lake Bathurst.
"This would be a highly prized asset to the community to access and use," the submission said.
The association also flagged that two "sizable lots" in town could be developed into an over 55s retirement unit block or a shopping complex if the owners were encouraged to do so. Up to 50 new houses could be built if the town's residential zone was extended.
In 2016, Tarago had a population of 425 and 195 dwellings.
But the Strategy has identified constraints to development in and around Tarago such as the lack of reticulated water and sewer, water quality management, bushfire hazard, flooding, slope and access.
"The main factors in identifying the potential for growth in Tarago are the identification of lot sizes which can support a dwelling and onsite effluent disposal systems," the strategy states.
"This is further complicated by the need to maintain water quality and the potential for contamination of local bores."
Council planners also said the Department of Primary Industries disagreed with the association that the rural residential zone could be substantially expanded.
"It is quite clear from the NSW DPI submission that the emphasis is on maintaining viable agricultural land for agricultural use and not for housing," a council report stated.
Mr Ellson argued that if authorities only considered the development constraints, "nobody would do anything."
"We think that if an opportunity comes up, let's look at how we can do it," he said.
"...Tarago is growing. The strategy should have been more ambitious to allow for that. We're on the main route to Nowra and we're seeing an increase in traffic. Coupled with that there are opportunities to grow from a residential and commercial perspective."
The council's environment and planning director, Scott Martin said the plan didn't preclude further residential and commercial development if the opportunities arose. But a report stated that the owner of one of the identified areas had no interest in rezoning his land for housing in the short to long-term.
The association has also called for an upgrade of the Braidwood Road/Wallace Street intersection, which it described as "problematic."
Mr Ellson said more trucks were using the road but articulated vehicles could not turn properly at the intersection. The association has requested an extended intersection with traffic lights, recessed stopping lines, curbing and paths.
Councillors adopted the strategy at their recent meeting, with some changes. It allowed for further investigation of the village zone's expansion and consideration of walking and cycling tracks if any rezoning occurred, among other aspects.
"Tarago is kicking on," Councillor Andrew Banfield said.
"I think they realise the difficulties they face with expansion due to the layout of the land and that it's basically a flood zone.
