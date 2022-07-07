It would be for the best if Philip Lowe did decide to stand down

I am dismayed therefore by the ACT government's stance in this situation ("'Unenforceable': Chief Minister Andrew Barr says no more interventions left to stop COVID spread", canberratimes.com.au, July 7). Yes, I can understand its reluctance to declare a mask mandate because of the difficulty of enforcing it. That said, what the government can and should do (at the very least) is to advise very strongly, via a high profile public campaign, that masks should be worn in all appropriate circumstances (the WHO advice spells these out).