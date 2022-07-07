Charges alleging "hero" lawyer Bernard Collaery broke the law by revealing an espionage operation will be dropped on the orders of new federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.
Mr Collaery, a 77-year-old former ACT attorney-general, was due to stand trial in October to answer five charges alleging breaches of the Intelligence Services Act.
Four of the charges alleged he illegally revealed classified information in media interviews.
The other accused him of conspiring with his former client, the ex-Australian Secret Intelligence Service spy known as Witness K, to communicate such information to the government of East Timor.
The allegations related to Mr Collaery revealing Australian spies had bugged a government building in East Timor in 2004.
The move gave Australian officials an unfair advantage as they negotiated a deal to carve up lucrative oil and gas reserves.
Mr Collaery's case kicked off in 2013, when his Canberra home and office were raided while he was in The Hague to represent East Timor as it took action against Australia in the Permanent Court of Arbitration.
The threat of prosecution then hung over his head for years, and he was eventually summonsed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court in September 2018.
Nearly four years later and after numerous legal battles with federal Liberal attorney-generals, who sought to have significant parts of his trial conducted in closed court under national security information laws, Mr Dreyfus terminated proceedings on Thursday.
Mr Dreyfus said he had exercised powers under the Judiciary Act to discontinue the case.
"It is my view that the prosecution of Mr Collaery should end," Mr Dreyfus said, confirming he had notified the ACT Supreme Court, where the trial was to be held, as well as the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and the 77-year-old's legal team.
The Attorney-General said he had decided the charges should be dropped in the context of the new federal government's "commitment to protecting Australia's national interest, including our national security and Australia's relationships with our close neighbours".
Lawyer Kieran Pender, from the Human Rights Law Centre, welcomed the decision and labelled it "an important day for Australian democracy".
"Bernard Collaery should never have been prosecuted," Mr Pender said.
"The Attorney-General has done the right thing and should be applauded for that."
"Whistleblowers should be protected, not punished. It's as simple as that.
"From war crimes in Afghanistan to misogyny in Parliament House, there are many important stories that would never have been told were it not for the courageous actions of those who spoke up."
"The Attorney-General's decision is also a testament to the enduring work of lawyers, barristers, civil society organisations and activists who have fought this unjust prosecution, inside and outside the courtroom for more than four years."
Several Labor MPs also quickly praised the move, as did federal independent Rebekha Sharkie.
"Frankly, the position of the former attorney-general to pursue this politically motivated prosecution is an embarrassment to the rule of law in Australia," she said.
"At no point during this wretched affair has there been a clear and persuasive argument for why pursuing this case is in the public interest.
"The decision ... to end Mr Collaery's prosecution is the right one.
"I believe heroism is standing up to do the right thing in the hardest of circumstances. Bernard Collaery fits this bill and then some."
Mr Collaery has been contacted for comment.
Witness K was, meanwhile, sentenced last year to a suspended three-month jail term after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge.
The former Coalition government spent more than $4.4 million on external legal fees associated with the prosecutions of Mr Collaery and Witness K.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
