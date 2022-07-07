A disruptor that likes to push the envelope. A smart businessperson. An enigma with a touch of John McEnroe. And like the man who had a crack at him this week, Pat Cash, a genuine chance of winning Wimbledon.
That's Nick Kyrgios, or at least some of him, in a nutshell.
The Canberra tennis star is just one win away from the men's singles final. But first he must get past Rafael Nadal in the semi-final on Friday night.
They share a colourful past, just like most things when it comes to Kyrgios, with the pair meeting in the Wimbledon round of 16 way back in 2014.
That was the last time the Canberran made it as far as the quarters on the hallowed grass courts.
But this time there's an injury cloud hanging over Nadal (abdomen). Potentially tipping the scales in Kyrgios's favour. A potential final against Novak Djokovic beckons.
Renowned sport psychologist Jeff Bond, who famously worked with Cash before his 1987 Wimbledon triumph, felt Kyrgios would be one of the "most complicated" people to work with.
But he's been amazed with Kyrgios's run to the final, and the rollercoaster that it's been, and saw similarities between the 27-year-old and Cash.
That's why he felt the controversial Canberran could win it.
In a nice little twist, Cash was one of those that joined the pile on on Kyrgios, accusing him of "cheating" following his spiteful win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Further franking Bond's thoughts about Kyrgios's chances of winning his first major was the way he's handled the latest controversy surrounding him - the assault charge that he's facing back in the ACT.
"I think he's done exceptionally well because someone who has the court appearance thing thrown in his face in the middle of the major tournament in the world would likely be unsettled by it," Bond said.
"But surprisingly he seems to have handled that pretty well.
"He could go on and win this thing - particularly if Nadal is unable to front up.
"If Nadal doesn't show up and Kyrgios gets in the final anything could happen. He could win it.
"He's shown he can win with the rollercoaster, with the ups and downs, the volatility, and then the next match he's really calm.
"And you think, 'How can you do that?', but he does. He's just got such innate talent that it gets him by.
"I felt a bit the same with Cash. If he's on song [I don't think anyone can beat him]."
Bond saw many parts to the complicated Kyrgios. Not least of which was a smart operator.
He said there were similarities with McEnroe, who's infamous for his angry outbursts, but felt Kyrgios was more strategic with the way he used his volatility.
But one of the driving factors behind the world No.40 was being a disruptor. Highlighted by his simple act of wearing a red cap and red sneakers when walking on court. Defying the strict Wimbledon code of wearing all white at all times while on court. Such controversy.
Bond said Kyrgios liked to push the boundaries, wanting to make tennis more exciting and entertaining in the process. Something that, along with the red shoes, ruffled the establishment's feathers.
"[Wimbledon] has been like his whole career really, hasn't it - a rollercoaster," he said.
"He's a disruptor in the sense he's pushing the envelope as far as he can and if you look back in history, no matter what field it is where you get the disruptors, they sometimes push the envelope too far.
"So he treads a fine tightrope about what's generally acceptable to a majority of the public and what's not.
"But he's also smart enough to know it's a business angle - he gets centre-court exposure, he's got sponsors knocking on his door - so I think he's a smart business person as well.
"I think there's an element of not just disrupting the tennis traditional culture, but to disrupt his opponent when he can and I think he's pretty smart around that.
"He's a complex character."
WIMBLEDON SEMI-FINAL
Friday: Nick Kyrgios v Rafael Nadal, 10.30am.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
