The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Zed Seselja loss sparks push to clean out Canberra Liberals committee

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal members are pushing for a major shake-up of the branch after Zed Seselja's shock loss. Picture: James Croucher

Civil war has erupted within the Canberra Liberals as disgruntled members attempt to clean out the division's management committee in the wake of Zed Seselja's election loss.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.