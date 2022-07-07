Civil war has erupted within the Canberra Liberals as disgruntled members attempt to clean out the division's management committee in the wake of Zed Seselja's election loss.
Declaring "enough is enough", the Gary Humphries-led Menzies Group is pushing for the resignation of five members of the committee it says must be held accountable for the Liberals' 2020 ACT election defeat and Mr Seselja's historic Senate loss earlier this year.
The moderate-aligned group circulated a petition to Canberra Liberals members on Thursday, hoping to gather enough signatures to call a special meeting of the division.
It would use the meeting to attempt to pass a motion demanding five committee members - including branch president John Cziesla - accept responsibility for the election results and immediately resign from their positions.
The Canberra Times has obtained a leaked copy of the petition, as well as an email to members from Menzies Group secretary and Mr Humphries' wife, Cathie Humphries.
In the email, Mrs Humphries said a "wholesale cleanout" of the committee was needed to "reverse this spiral into failure".
"The Menzies Group believes that this [Seselja's] shocking result speaks to deeper problems in the ACT Division of our party," the email read.
"The Federal outcome comes on top of an equally shocking result in the 2020 election for the ACT Legislative Assembly. After two decades in opposition, our party went backwards at that election - losing both vote share and seats.
"Enough is enough.
"We believe that the leadership of our division, which has overseen these two disasters without taking any responsibility for them, must be held to account.
"As members of this party, we have both the right and the duty to scrutinise the performance of our party leaders, and to take appropriate action if that performance is lacking."
Mr Humphries, who is a former ACT Chief Minister and Liberal Senator, declined to comment when contacted by The Canberra Times.
More to come.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
