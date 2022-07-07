The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 everyone's responsibility, not just the government's

By The Canberra Times
July 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government is adopting a realistic approach to the management of COVID-19. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

While there is little doubt the Chief Minister will receive more brick-bats than bouquets over his frank statement there is not much more his government can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the ACT, he is probably right to say mask mandates and other measures rolled out during 2020 and 2021 have passed their use by date.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.